Proceedings – Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

July 11th, 2023

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of the July 3rd, 2023, BOC Meeting.

Correspondence was reviewed. Sheriff’s Fee Report for June was presented, pledge collateral reports. June reports for Clerk of the District Court, Treasurer Fund Balance, Treasurer’s Miscellaneous Revenue and Zoning Permit Report.

Review of Claims. Approved payroll.

Approved vendor claims.

General: ALBIN LAW OFFICE ex 482.52; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP ins 18,939.34; ANTELOPE CO COURT ex 164.96; ANTELOPE CO SHERIFF ex 215.18; APPLIED CONNECTIVE TECH ex 4,608.80; MIKAYLA ARMITAGE ex 159.50; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 55.57; BCBS ins 63,108.27; BOMGAARS ex 70.54; CARNEY LAW ex 3,801.00; CASEYS ex 347.06; CITY OF NELIGH ut 97.11; CLEARFLY COMMS ut 154.07; CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT ex 72.00; COLDTYPE PUBLISHING ex 197.68; JUDITH COLE ps 10.00; COLONIAL LIFE/ACCIDENT INS ins 100.88; CREDIT MANAGEMENT SVCS ex 435.51; CUBBYS ex 940.40; DUSTYS ex 396.28; EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS ex 43.19; ELGIN ONE STOP ex 359.70; ELGIN REVIEW ex 220.75; ELITE OFFICE PRODS ex 181.44; FED W/H tax 11,457.65; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ins 1,067.24; GREAT PLAINS COMMS ut 358.17; TESSA HAIN ex 5.50; DARRELL HAMILTON ps 11.00; HI-WAY MART ex 154.12; JACKS UNIFORMS/EQUIPMENT ex 288.83; KLEIN LAW OFFICE ex 2,471.80; LIBERTY NATIONAL ins 87.19; LICHTENBERG TIRE SVC ex 2,470.55; WILLETTA LINDSAY ex 20.00; MADISON NATL LIFE ins 133.26; MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS ex 122.00; DUANE MILLER ps 12.00; MIPS ex 3,048.13; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 5,944.10; NELIGH AUTO/MACHINE ex 9.99; NELIGH PUBLIC LIBRARY ex 21.97; VSP-NACO VISION ins 571.46; NCPPD ut 31.18; O’NEILL PEST CONTROL ex 160.00; OLD MILL SALES/REPAIR ex 265.00; PINNACLE BANK ex 328.10; PITNEY BOWES POSTAGE ex 12.43; PITZER DIGITAL ex 269.09; REGION IV ex 2,808.00; JANICE RIDDER ps 10.00; BILL KACZOR ex 497.12; CAROLINE SIEMS ps 25.00; WEX BANK ex 740.18; SOC SEC 26,854.94; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 96.96; STRATTON DELAY DOELE CARLSON & BUET ex 1,299.94; CHUCK THIEMANN ex 40.00; THOMSON REUTERS-WEST ex 265.00; UNIV OF NEBR-LINCOLN ut 45.02; US CELL ut 633.50; VAN DIEST SUPPLY CO ex 390.00; WASHINGTON NATL INS ins 285.92; NEBR DEPT OF LABOR ex 3,560.00; ANTELOPE CO TREAS ex 400,000.00; Payroll 194,873.33

Road/Bridge: AKRS ex 3,006.80; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP ins 13,822.23; FIRSTNET ut 139.83; ATCO INTERNATL ex 547.55; BECKMAN LUMBER ex 68.00; BCBS ins 43,988.83; CARQUEST ex 179.87; CITY OF ELGIN ut 60.00; CITY OF TILDEN ut 69.56; COLONIAL LIFE/ACCIDENT INS ins 18.00; COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL COR ex 642.20; CONSTELLATION ut 21.34; CORNHUSKER INTERNATL TRUCK ex 1,168.41; CREDIT MANAGEMENT SVCS ex 547.83; CUBBYS ex 814.36; D&M MACHINERY ex 131.17; DINKEL IMPLEMENT ex 127.00; DUSTYS ex 174.62; ELGIN ONE STOP ex 157.20; ERPPD ut 472.68; EMME SAND/GRAVEL ex 6,134.97; FARMERS PRIDE ex 31,824.92; FED W/H tax 8,677.20; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ins 306.43; GREAT PLAINS COMMS ut 265.98; GRIMES ASPHALT AND PAVING ex 17,353.35; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING CO ex 220.80; JEO CONSULTING GROUP ex 16,596.25; JONNY DODGE ex 2,528.58; KNIFE RIVER MIDWEST ex 35,622.00; LAMMERS TRAILER REPAIR ex 327.86; LAZY T TIRE/IMP ex 396.46; LIBERTY NATIONAL ins 235.77; LICHTENBERG TIRE SVC ex 1,172.90; MADISON NATL LIFE ins 56.83; MATTEO SAND/GRAVEL ex 1,511.10; MURPHY TRACTOR-POWER PLAN ex 1,770.84; NEBR CHILD SUPPORT PMT CENTER ex 153.00; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 4,385.31; NPPD ut 112.28; NELIGH AUTO/MACHINE ex 47.81; VSP-NACO VISION ins 397.97; NMC EXCHANGE ex 22.38; NCPPD ut 165.23; NNTC ut 75.99; PETERBILT OF NORFOLK ex 1,056.21; POLLOCK REDI MIX ex 14,974.85; ROAD BUILDERS ex 5,500.00; ROSE EQUIPMENT ex 486.57; ROYAL ONE STOP ex 483.35; SAPP BROTHER PETRO ex 4,615.96; WEX BANK ex 1,013.00; SOC SEC 19,186.86; VILLAGE OF CLEARWATER ut 67.75; VILLAGE OF ORCHARD ut 55.64; WASHINGTON NATL INS ins 277.90; NEBR DEPT OF LABOR ex 4,381.00; Payroll 138,777.67

Register of Deeds: MIPS ex 347.80;

Disaster Flood 2019: JEO CONSULTING GROUP ex 407.50;

Law Enforcement: BLOOD PHARMACY ex 151.30; CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING ex 199.80; CHARM-TEX ex 2,328.10; CULLIGAN ex 114.50; ELITE OFFICE PRODS ex 100.19; FAITH REGIONAL HEALTH SVCS ex 945.00; HILAND DAIRY ex 507.08; KUBAT HEALTH CARE ex 400.00; O’NEILL PEST CONTROL ex 100.00; PINNACLE BANK ex 32.40; REINKE’S FARM/CITY SVC ex 7.70; THRIFTWAY MARKET ex 1,024.87; Commissary: CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING ex 288.80; KEEFE SUPPLY ex 495.36; PINNACLE BANK ex 1,049.91; THRIFTWAY MARKET ex 10.99.

Authorized Chairman to sign Auditor letters.

Zoning Administrators Report. Approved administrative plat.

Met with Miles of Smiles regarding programs. Approved sponsorship.

Agreed to increase in town contracts. Accepted Sheriff report of distress warrants report.

Road Super Report. Equipment and Road Discussions. Met with landowners regarding 838th & 525th Avenue bridge.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 19, 2023

