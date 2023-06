Proceedings – Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

June 6th, 2023

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approve Agenda. Approved minutes of the May 9th, 2023, Board of Commissioner & Board of Equalization Meetings. Correspondence was reviewed. Monthly Zoning Permit Report, CDC Fee Report, Treasurer Fund Balance and Miscellaneous Revenue Report. Heard reports from Antelope County Librarians.

Zoning Administrator Report. Approved administrative plat.

Approved resolution for Road Closing, approved resolution for clerk’s fees.

Approved LTD & Life Insurance benefit. Approved family life insurance benefit.

Road Superintendent Report: tabled three (3) permits. Approved culvert bids.

Approved transfer of general budget function funds.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: June 14, 2023

