Proceedings – Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

April 4, 2023

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approve Agenda. Approved minutes of the March 14, 2023, Board of Commissioner Meeting. Correspondence was reviewed.

No Zoning Administrator Report. The quarterly jail inspection will be completed after the meeting.

Met with members of Oakdale Village Board – no action.

Approved four (4) promotional fund applications. Appointed two (2) members to Antelope County Visitor Committee.

Approved Protex Central Contract. Approved Clerk’s Office Fee Resolution.

Approved Opioid litigation settlement and participation.

Approved Certificate of Financial Completion and Application for payment – Koinzan Road – Prouty Construction. Tabled pay application for Ashfalls north.

County Treasurer reviewed her Delinquent Tax List – no action.

Opened Bids for Gravel, Armor Coat and Asphalt as advertised. Accepted all gravel bids and single bids for armor coat and asphalt. Single cold mix bid was accepted.

Denied TRANE HVAC agreement.

Agreed to work in cooperation with Antelopes County Historical Society and City of Neligh on lot south of museum parking lot.

Road Superintendent Report: approved 62 underground permits, and one access permit. Road project review, including proposal of purchasing land and building a shop/barn – no action taken. After the Road Superintendent gathered information regarding purchasing or renting a payloader, Commissioners approved temporarily renting of wheel loader during repair of broken loader.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk