Proceedings – Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

December 6th, 2022

The chairperson opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved Agenda. Approved minutes of the 11-07-2022 BOC Meeting. Miles of Smiles annual review. Correspondence was reviewed. CDC Report, Treasurer fund balance, Treasurer’s miscellaneous revenue report and Zoning Permit report,

Zoning Administrator Report.

Increased meeting stipend to $50.00 meeting.

Opened bids for semi-tractors. Tabled decision.

Met with Highway Superintendent regarding various projects.

Authorized release of Thunderhead RUA bond.

Approved participation fee for 3rd party administration – First Concord.

Approved one improvement grant. Approved setting fund balance for Improvement Grants.

Authorized agreement for NDOT for surveyor agreement.

Approved representative to attend NACO meeting.

Denied participation in Wellness Clinic for 2023.

Road Superintendent Report: Approved two (2) access permits, two (2) oversize permits, and five (5) underground permits.

Met with the Treasurer and set fees regarding motor vehicle mailing fees.

Appointed Committee to set up interview with maintenance applicant.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: December 14, 2022

ZNEZ