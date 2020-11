Proceedings – Antelope County Commissioner

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

November 3rd, 2020

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Approved minutes of the 10-6-2020 and 10-13-2020 BOC and 10-06-2020 BOE meetings.

Correspondence was reviewed. Authorized transfer to R&B from Neligh Township. Discussion regarding payroll date.

Zoning Administrator absent, approved Administrative Plat.

Approved changing and moving road closing public hearing and resolution stating same.

Approved 2 improvement grants and 3 promotional grants.

Discussion of distress warrants.

Road Superintendent Report: Approved three (3) oversize permits and one (1) underground permit. Granted permission to Road Superintendent and Chairman to negotiate permanent easement on Charf Road. Approved Ten Point Construction pay application.

Opened motor grader bids – tabled decision until next meeting on purchase of motor grader and excavator.

Discussion regarding plan on tower purchase/lease.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

Charlie Henery /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: Lisa Payne /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: November 11, 2020

ZNEZ