Proceedings-Antelope County Commissioner

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

March 1st, 2022

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approve Agenda. Approved minutes of the February 8th, 2022 Commissioner Meeting. Correspondence was reviewed.

Zoning Administrator Report.

Tabled Resolutions for further review.

Approved one (1) promotional and one (1) improvement grant.

Authorized rehire for law enforcement.

Heard report from Weed Superintendent and Grounds crews.

Increased wages for maintenance and grounds employees.

Road Superintendent Report: tabled resolutions, and interlocal agreements. Purchased two (2) motor graders and wings. Approved three (3) oversize permits, and 13 underground permits. No action on fuel contracts, approved culvert for 524th Avenue.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: March 9, 2022

ZNEZ