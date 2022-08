By

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, NE

August 9th, 2022

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Assessor 3-Year Plan was presented.

2022 Annual Cemetery Report was presented.

Meeting adjourned.

REGINA KREBS,

Vice-Chairperson

Attest: LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: August 17, 2022

