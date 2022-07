By

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, NE

June 28th, 2022

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

5 Destroyed Property filings were approved.

2022 Over/Under Report was presented.

Meeting adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Equalization

CHARLIE HENERY

Attest: LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 6, 2022

ZNEZ