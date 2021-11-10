Proceedings-Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

November 2, 2021

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Chairman opened meeting.

Approved agenda. Minutes of 10-05-2021, 10-12-2021 and 10-21-2021 BOC meeting and 10-12-2021 BOE meeting were approved.

Correspondence was reviewed. No action on LEC petty cash checking account.

Zoning Administrator Report. Permit report reviewed.

Weed Superintendent, VSO and Maintenance and Ground office reports.

Approved LEOP update and resolution. Approved Maximus Certification.

No action taken on National Opioid Litigation Settlement and Catastrophic Leave Policy.

Distress warrants and County Tax Sale discussed. Authorized County Attorney to begin foreclosure procedures in March.

Approved four (4) promotional grants and one (1) improvement grant.

Road Superintendent Report – approved four (4) access, two (2) oversize and three (3) underground permits. Dust issues discussed no action.

Authorized Clerk to advertise for bids for 2022 Concrete Projects. Approved pay application for Kokes Construction. Authorized study of 853rds Road in Willow Township for closing.

Discussion of Commissioner Districts. No formal action.

Met in executive session regarding legal matters.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: November 10, 2021

