Proceedings – Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

February 7th, 2023

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approve Agenda. Approved minutes of the January 10th, 2023, Board of Commissioner Meeting & January 10th, 2023, Board of Equalization Meeting. Correspondence was reviewed.

Zoning Administrator Report. Zoning Permit Report, Clerk of the District Court Report; Treasurer’s Fund Balance and Miscellaneous Revenue Reports,

Approved Pay Application-Ashfalls North. Approved Change Order -519th Avenue.

Road Superintendent Report: Discussion of 516th Avenue and 525th Avenue T-intersection, approved Underground permit, approved increasing access permit fees. Authorized Highway Superintendent to road study on 516th Avenue and 858th Road.

Approved public defender contract. Appointed County Attorney.

Approved 2023 Depositories.

Tabled discussions on AED Unit, Commodity Transfer and Bond Release Letter.

Heard opposition of Carbon Pipeline.

No formal action on maintenance position/mowing and snow removal.

Met with insurance consultant regarding proposals for County benefits/insurance.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: February 15, 2023

