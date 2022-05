Proceedings- Antelope County Board of Commissioners

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved Agenda. Approved minutes of the April 5th & April 12th, 2022 Commissioner Meetings. Correspondence was reviewed.

Zoning Administrator Report.

Micro-surfacing Projects bid opened. Heard Highway Superintendent report on 844.5 Road. Set hearing date for 844.5 Road Closure.

Road Superintendent Report: approved six (6) oversize permits, one (1) access permit, two (2) underground permits. Approved rehire for seasonal help.

Approved promotional grant.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: May 11, 2022

ZNEZ