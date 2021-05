Proceeding -Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

May 4th, 2021

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved Agenda. Approved minutes of the April 13th BOE and BOC Meeting. Correspondence was reviewed.

Zoning Administrator Report. Zoning Permit Report was reviewed.

Approved 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Resolution.

Approved 30 x 30 Opposition Resolution.

Approved one (1) Improvement Grant.

Approved Auditor for three (3) years.

Approved flagpole repairs/painting.

Road Superintendent Report. Approved access permit. Approved cost share on Tilden Bridge Approach. Discussed and approved selling of excess county equipment. Approved possible purchase of lowboy trailer using like bids from auction – comparable to bids. Brian McDonald met with Board for discussion on road projects.

Discussion on damage to old courthouse – met with architect.

Approved purchasing side dump trailer.

Approved purchase of used van for Sheriff’s Office.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: May 12, 2021

ZNEZ