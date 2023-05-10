Prater to give ‘Charge’ to EPS seniors

Giving the ‘Charge to the Class,’ as part of graduation ceremonies at Elgin Public Schools will be 2014 EPS graduate Ivy Prater.

After high school she studied at the University of Nebraska at Kearney earning a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Communications.

During her time at Elgin Public and UNK, she took advantage of many extracurricular opportunities.

An opportunity that earned her a trip to Washington DC while still in high school then became a summer internship during college and is now her full-time career.

Ivy lives in Arlington, VA and works in grassroots and advocacy with the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.

Outside of her professional career she can be found in an Orangetheory Fitness class, exploring the DC area, volunteering, or disc golfing with her fiancé Matt.

Ivy is excited for the opportunity to come back in her hometown!