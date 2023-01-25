Pope John search for new math teacher

Pope John Central Catholic High School is looking for a grade 7/12 math teacher to fill out the remainder of the 2022-23 school year and have the opportunity of continuing into the 2023-24 year.

Candidates must hold a Nebraska teaching certificate or provisional certificate. Additional coaching and sponsor duties are available but not required. Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume and credentials to Principal Lisa Schumacher. The person to be hired will fill the position previously held by Bill Heelan who was hired last June to fill the position held for many years by Sister Patricia Hoffman.