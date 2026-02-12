Pope John opens speech season at WH

The Pope John speech team began their season last week at the West Holt Invitational.

According to Speech Coach Amy Klein, it was a small bunch with only six entries, but we did a great job and brought home some medals!

Placing seventh in varsity OID were Aiden Klein, Camry Kittelson, Tessa Barlow, Brooke Kinney and Matthew Kerkman.

Bringing home fourth in varsity duet were Aiden Klein and Brooke Kinney.

Receiving superior ratings in varsity competition were Reese Stuhr in serious prose, Harlie Tyler in poetry, and Jovie Borer in POI.

Receiving superior ratings in novice competition was Raaf Klein in serious prose.