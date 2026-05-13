Pope John graduation held on Sunday

St. Boniface Auditorium has been the scene of many programs throughout the years. On Sunday, the latest installment in the facility’s long history took place — the 59th graduation commencement for seniors at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School.

They marched down the middle aisle as seniors and less than an hour later, marched back as the latest alumni of the proud school.

With their parents sitting directly in front of them, class members performed music, gave a speech, exchanged hugs and flowers, then saw their past and present pass before their eyes before walking across the stage to accept their diplomas from Fr. John Norman.

Performing special music fitting for the occasion were the six senior girls — Reese Stuhr, Camry Kittelson, Tessa Barlow, Quinn Hoefer, Jovie Borer and Harlie Tyler.

Then, Aiden Klein spoke to the audience on behalf of his classmates. “Today, we celebrate the many accomplishments of this senior class,” he said.

“Our class has participated in everything you can imagine. Volleyball, wrestling, football, basketball, track, cross country, golf, musical, speech, one act and quiz bowl. Every member of this class has been to a state event at least once.

“Although the size of our class has fluctuated over the years, with classmates coming and going, the heart of our class has remained. This class is one of the most competitive but supportive groups this school has ever had, from fighting it out in senior assassin to dreading English comp papers, we have been there for each other and made some pretty great memories. We are a class of achievers and waffle makers, people who are the first to volunteer and the quickest to complain about it.”

In closing his brief remarks, Klein said he would like to leave the underclassmen with these words of advice. “There is nothing you cannot do without the support of your classmates and friends. Pope John is an incredibly special place. Remember to keep your faith and remember where you came from.”

Principal Lisa Schumacher inspired the seniors with the following words:

“You started this journey with a book of empty pages. You had no idea what school, or the future, would bring you. Had some amazing adventures and learned the most amazing things. Growing up is scary, but it’s also really fun, especially with your friends beside you. There are piles of dreams to come true and an avalanche of feelings. You don’t know where you’re going, but you do know where you’ve been,” she said.

“You are writing the story of your life. Standing here today, I don’t just see students. I see authors. For many years, you’ve been writing your chapters on elementary, junior high and high school life. There are chapters on late night studying, championship games and the friendships that defined you. But today that chapter ends. Tomorrow, you start a new journey with a book of empty pages.

….see more at this week’s Elgin Review.