Pool needs lifeguards; City to offer reimbursement

“Help Wanted!”

The City of Elgin may want to consider placing such a sign in front of the swimming pool.

Meeting with Pool Manager Sue Vanis during Monday night’s regular meeting of the City Council, they were urged to consider some kind of reimbursement as a means to attract persons to work as lifeguards.

Vanis, who has served as pool manager for a number of years, told council members that surrounding towns which have pools (Neligh and Orchard) offer a reimbursement for necessary lifeguard training as a way to attract summer help at their pools.

All three council members in attendance and Craig Niewohner (via speaker phone), supported some form of reimbursement to help the hiring process.

Mayor Mike Schmitt and Vanis together came up with a plan whereby, if summer lifeguards work so many hours, then they would be reimbursed. According to Vanis, lifeguard training classes can cost a one-time fee as much as $160. CPR certification can cost $40 annually.

Council President Mike Dvorak said he thought the idea of reimbursement was a good one to pursue.

Schmitt said the city can’t let the pool sit unoccupied.

Vanis explained part of the problem is the small number of students in high school classes right now.

In another matter related to hiring summer help, the council tabled action on hiring maintenance summer help until more information can be gathered regarding age requirements for operating city vehicles/mowers. Two young men, both 16, expressed interest in the positions.

Mayor Schmitt said the City needs to get the information quickly so as not to loose the applicants to others seeking help.

In other action:

Liquor license — The council unanimously voted to approve an addition for the liquor license currently held by Dean’s Market.

Paint — City personnel will work with Dvorak to get the swing sets painted at Elgin’s City Park before the start of the summer season. Kathy Dinslage, a member of the Young N’ Lively organization, had discussed the idea last year to have the swing sets painted.

Dvorak said the horses on one swing set have been painted; but now won’t be put back in the park until the painting project has been completed.

Closed — City Hall will be closed on Friday, March 5 and again on Monday, March 8.

Update — City Clerk Kristin Childers told the council all sidewalk payments have been received and just four businesses have yet to pay for waterline improvements associated with work done along Highway 14 last year.