Polls open Tuesday for 2022 General Election

For registered voters in Antelope County, across the state and nation, Tuesday, Nov. 8 will be a very important day.

General Election 2022 will take place. There are many important races across the country which, when decided, will shape the next four years.

Here in Antelope County, voters will help decide who will represent District #40 at the State Legislature. Barry DeKay of Niobrara and Keith Kube of Crofton are seeking to replace State Sen. Tim Gragert who chose not to seek re-election.

Both DeKay and Kube have been campaigning throughout the district. Kube is scheduled to be in Elgin on Friday morning, Nov. 4 (see ad) for a meet & greet. The Elgin Review has not been notified of any campaign appearances in Elgin this week by DeKay.

In Elgin, there is just one name on the ballot for mayor and Ward 1-2 city council seats. For the District #18 Board of Education, just three names are on the ballot (all incumbents).

In nearby Oakdale, there are five names on the ballot for three seats up for election on the Oakdale Village Board.

Neligh and Tilden voters will vote on sales tax issues. And in Tilden, voters will decide whether or not to establish and continue an economic development program by appropriating more than $52,000 annually from local sources. For the complete story, turn to this week’s Elgin Review.