Planning Commission to resume deliberation on CO2 pipeline

Not yet made, a decision is looming for the Antelope County Planning Commission next week.

The commission will continue deliberation on a conditional use permit being sought by Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) to develop a carbon dioxide (CO2) pipeline through Antelope County.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, October 5, beginning at 3 p.m. in the commissioner’s meeting room at the Antelope County Courthouse in Neligh. That’s according to Antelope County Zoning Administrator Megan Wingate, The meeting is open to the public.

