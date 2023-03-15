PJCC to send numerous entries to state speech

By
Lynell Morgan
-
PJCC District Speech Team Elgin Public Pope John EPPJ Elgin Nebraska Antelope County Nebraska news Elgin Review 2023 3347 5 col cmyk
The Pope John speech team earned some serious hardware Monday, winning the team title at the Class D2-2 District Speech Tournament held here in Elgin. Team members with their championship plaque are (front row, l-r): Olivia Klein, Emma Lea Ruterbories, Skyler Meis, Cale Kinney, Linus borer, Matthew Dilly, Reese Stuhr and Stephanie Gutierrez. Back row: Coach Chris Grundmayer, Juliana McNally, Kaitey Schumacher, Camry Kittelson, Ashlynne Charf, Brooklyn Meis, Jack Barlow, Jazmine McNally, Aiden Klein, Tessa Barlow, Elliza Borer, Jovie Vaisvilas, Harlie Tyler and Coach Amy Klein.

The Pope John Speech Crusaders are District D2-2 Champions! Competing Monday at the D2-2 District Tournament, hosted by Pope John, long hours of practice culminated in qualifying students in multiple events for the state meet next week in Kearney.

Medalists and state qualifiers are as follows:

Earning first place medals were the oral interpretation of drama (OID) team of Linus Borer, Matthew Dilly, Cale Kinney, Jack Barlow and Aiden Klein, as well as Linus Borer in extemporaneous speaking.

Coming in second place was Matthew Dilly in entertainment speaking, Linus Borer in informative speaking, Reese Stuhr in serious prose, and Eliza Borer in persuasive speaking. 

For more information on the Crusaders speech students and placing, see this week’s Elgin Review.