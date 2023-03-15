PJCC to send numerous entries to state speech

The Pope John Speech Crusaders are District D2-2 Champions! Competing Monday at the D2-2 District Tournament, hosted by Pope John, long hours of practice culminated in qualifying students in multiple events for the state meet next week in Kearney.

Medalists and state qualifiers are as follows:

Earning first place medals were the oral interpretation of drama (OID) team of Linus Borer, Matthew Dilly, Cale Kinney, Jack Barlow and Aiden Klein, as well as Linus Borer in extemporaneous speaking.

Coming in second place was Matthew Dilly in entertainment speaking, Linus Borer in informative speaking, Reese Stuhr in serious prose, and Eliza Borer in persuasive speaking.

For more information on the Crusaders speech students and placing, see this week’s Elgin Review.