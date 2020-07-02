PJCC to hold prom on July 10

A simple apology, getting paid back a small loan, taking that long overdue vacation are just a few examples in life that best demonstrates the cliché, “better late than never.”

In a year that has been filled with cancellation after cancellation and disappointment after disappointment, 20 juniors and seniors from Pope John High School, as well as their dates, will now happily add prom to the list of “better late.”

On Wednesday, June 24, Pope John Administrator Betty Getzfred made it official that school’s Junior/Senior prom will be held Friday, July 10.

Following the lifting of government restrictions on larger social gatherings and dances due to COVID-19, several meetings and discussions were held to plan the event.

Last week, Mrs. Getzfred met with the junior class to discuss and finalize plans for the event.

The rescheduled prom will once again be held at the Elgin Knights of Columbus Hall with members of last year’s junior class decorating for the event.

The day will begin with pictures by Kimberly’s Photography starting at 3:30 p.m. for seniors and their dates and 4:15 p.m. for juniors and their dates.

Mass will be held at St. Boniface beginning at 5:30.

It was also decided at the meeting, due to the street construction at the K.C. Hall, the “Grand March” will be held at the church. If the weather permits the couples will be announced at the west doors and then walk down large steps of the church, making a beautiful backdrop for those wishing to capture a photo of the event.

Immediately after the conclusion of the Grand March, the students and their dates will return to the K.C. Hall to enjoy a tasty meal prepared by Jo’s Classic Catering followed by a dance with music provided by “Last Chance DJ” lasting from 8-11 p.m.

Thanks to the hard work by the junior class and their families, the fun-filled night will not end there. Last summer, the junior class took on the nightly task of cleaning the fairgrounds during the Boone County Fair to raise the funds to host the post prom event.

Post prom will begin at 11 and will conclude with a breakfast at the K.C. Hall provided by the junior class parents beginning 1 a.m.

Junior class parent Kay Priester shared, “I am very thankful to see this happening. The kids have missed out on so many events this past year. These kids worked hard at very interesting hours to raise the money for this event, especially cleaning up after the fair concert late at night. I am so glad they will now get a chance to benefit from what they have earned.

As they always say, it’s better late than never.”