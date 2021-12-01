PJCC takes second; EPS places third at district one-act play competition

On Monday, Pope John’s One-Act Play Team performance of “Badger” finished second at the Class D2-2 District One-Act play competition held at O’Neill St. Mary’s High School. Finishing first was St. Mary’s who will advance to the state competition next week in Norfolk.

Elgin High School’s one-act play team, performing “Hood of Sherwood” finished third.

Students earning recognition for their performances were (from Pope John) Skyler Meis, Natalie Reicks, Trista Hemenway, Emily Mlnarik, Samuel Hemenway, Linus Borer and Matthew Dilly … And from Elgin Public, Austin Good, Corbin Kinney, Jack Wemhoff, Austin Hinkle, Baylee Busteed, Isabella Smidt and William Heilhecker.

Pope John’s technician crew (Darby Carstens, Sharon Bartak, Cale Kinney, Juliana McNally and Natalie Burenheide) took top honors.