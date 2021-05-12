PJCC students have success at NVC Art Show

Over 1200 pieces of high school and junior high artwork, representing 18 area schools, were on display at West Holt Public School High School Gym, as part of this year’s Niobrara Valley Conference Art Show.

Schools showing artwork included Chambers, Clearwater, Orchard, Elgin, Elkhorn Valley, Ewing, Keya Paha, Neligh-Oakdale, Niobrara, Pope John, Rock County, St. Mary’s, Santee, Stuart, Verdigre, West Boyd, West Holt, and Wheeler Central.

The judges for this year’s art show were Joan Swim of Valentine and Kevin McNichols of Atkinson for the high school and Ranae Wacker of Plainview and Diane Cole of Emmet for the junior high.

According to Connie Henn, “the students did a great job.”

Pope John students participated in the art show receiving awards were:

Junior High — Eliza Borer, Judges Merit; Juliana McNally, 2 Blue; Olivia Klein, – HM; Camry Kittelson, Commendable; and Haley Parks, Commendable.

High School — Trista Hemenway, Blue; Skyler Meis, Red; Emma Ruterbories, HM; Abby Hemenway, 2 HM; Trista Hemenway, 2 HM; Harlie Bode, HM.