PJCC/St. Boniface to offer free lunches to students

According to the Nebraska Department of Education, all students at Pope John/St. Boniface schools will be receiving free lunches for the 2021-2022 school year.

All grade school students will be required to deposit $20 in their account for morning milk. Deposits should be made by August 11. When mailing payments, mark the envelope Attn: Sandi, PJSB Lunch Program, PO Box 179, Elgin, NE 68636.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved use of the Seamless Summer Option (SSO), which allows local school districts to provide no-cost meals to all enrolled students for the duration of the 2021-22 school year.

It was announced last week that enrolled students at Elgin School District #18 would be served meals at no charge.

For more details about the free lunch programs, contact the school your child is enrolled in.