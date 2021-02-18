PJCC speech team turns in great efforts at first two invites

The Pope John Speech Team had a strong start to the season on Jan. 23 at the Summerland Invite.

Eight Crusaders competed in five events, with several bringing home medals.

Linus Borer placed first in Extemporaneous, Jack Barlow placed fifth in Humorous Prose, and Emma Lea Ruterbories placed sixth in Poetry.

The group of Linus Borer, Skyler Meis, Taylynne Charf, and Matthew Dilly placed fourth in Oral Interpretation of Drama. Elise Ruterbories and Emma Lea Ruterbories also received a superior rating in Duet Acting.

Lindsay Holy Family

On Friday, Feb. 12, the team traveled to Lindsay Holy Family.

Linus Borer brought home second place in Extemporaneous Speaking. Receiving superior ratings were: in Entertainment Speaking, Sam Hemenway and Ally Selting; in Duet Acting, Emma Lea Ruterbories and Elise Ruterbories, Jamie Dozler and Jazmine McNally; in Humerous Prose, Alyssa Burenheide and Jack Barlow; in Oral Interpretation of Drama the group of Skylar Reestman, Ally Selting, Emma Mlnarik and Kaylee Ramold; in Persuasive Speaking, Alyssa Burenheide; in Poetry Emma Lea Ruterbories; and in Serious Prose Skylar Reestman.

Receiving excellent rankings in Informative Speaking was Dylan Parks, and in Serious Prose was Ellie Ruterbories.

The team will compete at Newman Grove on Feb. 24, our home invite on Feb. 27, NVC tournament on March 1, and Districts on March 9.

Article submitted