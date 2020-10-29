PJCC sets date for upcoming dinner theatre

Pope John One Act team will present their competition piece, a comedy play entitled, “The Perfect Ending” on Saturday, Nov. 14 in the St. Boniface Gym.

The play is set in the 1950’s and tells the story of a stereotypical June Cleaver-like, happy homemaker, preparing to host a perfect dinner party. Still, one thing stands in her way, the end of the world as we know it. However, nothing, not even the end of the world will interrupt her perfect dinner party plans. As the house fills with many zany uninvited guests, the ever-so-perfect homemaker struggles to maintain her perfect hostess image right up to the last moment.

Most of the action takes place in a 1950’s living room filled with authentic 50’s furniture and décor. Authentic 50’s costuming will also help reinforce the time period of the play.

Playing various lead roles are Allyson Selting, Skylar Reestman, Sam Hemenway, Trista Hemenway, Cale Kinney, Natalie Reicks, Skyler Meis, Layne Bullock, Matthew Dilly, Kaylee Ramold, Carter Beckman and Linus Borer. The total play cast includes 22 One Act members as well as 8 crew members. Tickets are available from any cast member or by calling the school (843-5325). Deadline is Friday, Nov. 6.

Uncertain when EPS music instructor Eric Heithoff will be able to return to the classroom, the District #18 Board of Education became proactive by hiring a replacement teacher to fill the position until the matter resolves itself.

The board, meeting Wednesday night, hired former EPS music instructor Deb Jones to fill the teaching position. Jones, before retiring in 2013, had a long and distinguished career teaching music at the school.

Jones’ hiring was approved on a 5-0-1 vote (Doug Jones ‘abstaining’).

Later in the meeting, administration discussed with the board the continuing need for all staff and students to continue to wear masks until further notice.

Next meeting — The school board will switch to winter hours for board meetings, starting next month. The next regular meeting will be Wednesday night, Nov. 11, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria. The meeting is open to the public.