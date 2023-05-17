PJCC seniors celebrated Sunday

The 56th graduation ceremony at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School was held Sunday afternoon for nine seniors.

It marked a day of celebration, having finished the journey, having completed the race to then be rewarded with a diploma and a strong foundation built on Catholic principles.

Following special music befitting the occasion performed by seniors Emma Lea Ruterbories, Linus Borer, and Taylynne Charf, attention then turned to remarks from Class Speaker Skyler Meis.

Miss Meis said the class quote from former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt was fitting for the moment. “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”

“I think that this quote perfectly captures the determination and drive that each of us seniors possesses. We have all dreamed big and have set a plan for ourselves to carry out, and that next milestone in our futures happens today … I hope that you will keep that driving force and hopeful spirit at the forefront of all that you do in life, it will carry you far.”

In closing, she said, “Today, as you walk out of this gym, I hope you chase your dreams, give thanks to God during the best and worst of times, and live your life to the fullest.”

Before the awarding of diplomas, Principal Lisa Schumacher delivered some staggering facts about the class of 2023 – “These young men and women have done every possible activity at school! They have accumulated countless service hours and been involved in their churches and communities. This senior class has collectively earned over 100 college credit hours and received over $850,000 in college scholarships. They scored higher on the ACT than the Nebraska average and as seniors have an average GPA of 4.1. Congratulations seniors on these accomplishments, we are very proud of you.”

Diplomas were then conferred by Fr. John Norman, President of Pope John XXIII Central Catholic.