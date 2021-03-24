PJCC places in State OID

Pope John’s OID team brought home a medal from the Class D2 State Speech Contest last week. PJCC’s OID team of Brooklyn Meis, Linus Borer, Matthew Dilly, Skyler Meis and Cale Kinney placed sixth. PJCC’s other OID team at state (Allyson Selting, Emma Mlnarik, Kaylee Ramold and Skylar Reestman) just missed qualifying for finals, finishing seventh.

Other PJCC results from the state competition were:

• Allyson Selting finished 10th in entertainment speaking.

• Linus Borer competed in extemporaneous speaking but did not advance to the finals, finishing 14th.

• Jack Barlow placed 16th in Humorous Prose.

• Placing eighth in Poetry was PJCC’s Emma Lea Ruterbories.

• In Serious Prose, Skylar Reestman placed ninth.

The team is coached by Amy Klein.