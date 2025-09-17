PJCC Homecoming Royalty

The 2025 Pope John Homecoming Coronation ceremonies were held in the St. Boniface Gym on Sunday, September 14 at 5 p.m.

Tessa Barlow and Aiden Klein were honored as the new royalty.

Tessa is the daughter of Mike Barlow and Rachael Barlow. She serves her school as an EMHC. Tessa is active in volleyball, One Act, Speech Team, and the musical.

Aiden is the son of Marty and Amy Klein. Aiden participates in golf, One Act, quiz bowl, speech, and the musical. He is a member of the Student Council, National Honor Society, Junior Right to Life, and serves as an EMHC and lector for his parish and school.

Members of the Royal Court were Jovie Borer, Harlie Tyler, Camry Kittelson, Quinn Hoefer, Reese Stuhr, Landyn Veik, Karson Kallhoff, and Grady Drueke.

Chosen by the seniors to crown the King and Queen were juniors Elizabeth Moser, daughter of Michael and Gina Moser and Michael Selting, son of Lynn and Amy Selting. Crown bearers, second graders at Pope John, were Emersyn Heying, daughter of Spencer and Megan Heying and George Borer, son of Jeremy and Lauren Borer.

Decorations were provided by the sophomore class with the help of Mrs. Chris Grundmayer.

Brooke Kinney and Gavin Kallhoff served as MC’s for the ceremonies.

Following coronation, there were games planned by Mrs. Lauren Borer and Mrs. Julie Schiltmeyer.