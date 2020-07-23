PJCC graduates “off to great places”

By Dennis Morgan

Co-Publisher

“We’ve made it.”

Three simple words, spoken by Class Speaker Faith Kinney summed up the feelings of her classmates as they were awarded diplomas as part of Pope John’s graduation ceremony Sunday afternoon.

With family and friends looking on, the number limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunday marked a day of celebration and a time to both look back and go forward.

“After surviving a pandemic and waiting an extra few months, we’re finally here together to celebrate our accomplishments,” Miss Kinney said. “We’ve been through thick and thin this year and it’s a blessing that we’re able to gather today to celebrate.”

Saying the pandemic shaped their final months of school in ways none could have expected, having to learn online and being told “to stay home” she said the experience provided positive lessons.

“To start, we checked up on each other more. Since we couldn’t see each other in person everyday anymore, we communicated better and more often through social media. We also had a reality check of what it would be like in college where we wouldn’t see each other often anymore.

“While some of my classmates might say this separation was a blessing, I know all of us learned to enjoy the time we were together more and be grateful for that time as well.”

Other lessons learned were to manage time wisely and do things independently, to be held accountable, and to push and teach ourselves.

“On a more personal level, all this time at home has allowed us more time to find ourselves and who we really want to be someday. Lastly, and most importantly, we learned to never take anything for granted … There are always going to be obstacles and challenges in life and we have to learn how to work through them and find the good in them.”

Kinney then thanked parents, teachers, school administrators and parish priests, each in their own way helping the seniors reach this day.

“My class is full of hard-working, kind and caring individuals, and I have no doubt in my mind that each of us will go on to do big things someday. As our class quote states: You’re off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so … get on your way!”

In addition to Kinney, others receiving diplomas were Lane Bartak, Luke Henn, Austin Bauer, Blake Hupp, Brynn Dilly, Breanna Bartak, Haley Zegers, Kayce Kallhoff and Conor Ramold.

Earlier, Principal Betty Getzfred identified how unique the 10 seniors were.

As members of the 53rd graduating class, all 10 members are supposed to further their education by attending college. Mrs. Getzfred pointed out the combined ACT score for the class was 23, three points higher than the average for schools across the state (20) and more than two points above the national average (20.7). The class has raised more than $263,000 in scholarships to further their education.

As part of the program, PJCC Guidance Counselor Julie Schiltmeyer announced scholarship recipients. On hand to award scholarships were Jake Schindler and David Currie (see separate story). The program concluded with seniors, now graduates, tossing their caps high into the air before leaving the gymnasium to open a new chapter in their lives