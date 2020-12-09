PJCC, EPS One Act teams compete at D2 District

The One Act season for Pope John CC and Elgin High ended last week following the D2-2 District competition held at Leigh. Champion was Chambers High School, taking second was Leigh.

Acting awards for Elgin High went to Theanna Dunn, Austin Good, William Heilhecker, Ethan Hinkle, Brenna Martinsen, Isabelle Smidt and Jack Wemhoff. Directed by Dorothy Heithoff and Sonia Rittscher, they performed “The Odyssey”.

Acting awards for Pope John were given to Linus Borer, Matthew Dilly, Samuel Hemenway, Trista Hemenway, Cale Kinney, Skyler Meis, Kaylee Ramold, Skylar Reestman, Natalie Reicks and Ally Selting. Directed by Alan Reicks and Jessie Reestman, PJCC performed “The Perfect Ending.”

Other schools participating were Lindsay Holy Family, Scribner-Snyder, Spalding Academy and Newman Grove.