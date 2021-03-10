PJCC, EHS speech team members qualify for state

NEWMAN GROVE — All those hours of practice paid off for a number of Pope John and Elgin High students who, by virtue of their performances, qualified for state.

Competing Tuesday in the District D2-2 competition held at Newman Grove Public Schools, PJCC finished second and EHS placed third in the team standings. Riverside placed first.

Medalists Tuesday were (SQ denotes state qualifier):

Elgin High School

• William Heilhecker, 1st place Entertainment SQ

• Theanna Dunn and William Heilhecker, 2nd place Duet SQ

• Baylee Busteed, Theanna Dunn, William Heilhecker, Jack Wemhoff and Austin Good, 2nd place OID SQ

• Jack Wemhoff and Austin Good, 4th place Duet

• Brenna Martinsen, Ethan Hinkle, Corbin Kinney, Dave Durre and Keyera Eisenhauer, 5th place OID

• Jordan Lindgren, 5th place Informative

• Corbin Kinney, 6th place Humorous

Pope John XXIII Central Catholic

• Skylar Reestman, 1st place Serious Prose SQ

• Linus Borer, 1st place Extemporaneous SQ

• Skylar Reestman, Kaylee Ramold, Emma Mlnarik and Allyson Selting, 1st place OID SQ

• Emma Lea Ruterbories, 2nd place Poetry SQ

• Allyson Selting, 3rd place Entertainment SQ

• Jack Barlow, 3rd place Humorous SQ

• Linus Borer, Cale Kinney, Brooklyn Meis, Skyler Meis and Matthew Dilly, 3rd place OID SQ

• Samuel Hemenway, 5th place Entertainment

• Emma Lea Ruterbories and Ellie Ruterbories, 5th place Duet

Next up for qualifiers will be the state meet on Thursday, March 19, at Kearney High School. See photos on Page 7.