PJCC, EHS One Act teams finish 1st and 3rd at NVC competition By Lynell Morgan - November 17, 2022 It was a great day for the Pope John One-Act Play Team. Competing at the Niobrara Valley Conference One-Act Play competition held Tuesday at Neligh-Oakdale High School, PJCC placed first. Senior Skyler Meis was named Outstanding Actress. Earning Honorable Mention for their acting were Emma Lea Ruterbories, Matthew Dilly, Jack Barlow, Sam Hemenway, Skyler Meis and Cale Kinney. Elgin Public School competed Tuesday at the Niobrara Valley Conference One-Act Play Competition held at Neligh-Oakdale High School. The Eagles placed third in the team competition. Receiving Honorable Mention for their performance on the stage were Isabella Smidt, William Heilhecker, Austin Good, Jack Wemhoff and Ethan Hinkle.