PJCC class of 1971 gathers at Boomerang’s

Twenty seven members of the PJCC Class of 1971 joined the Class of 1970 at Boomerangs as they celebrated their 50th Class Reunion. The two classes shared stories and memories of their years in high school and updated others on where their paths have gone. Pictured are (back row, l-r): Art Sehi, Don Zegers, Dave Jochum, John Moser, Barb Kerkman Hoffart, Janice Stuhr Ridder, Rita Moser Kester, Steve Stokes, Roger Pelster, Rick Bode, Tom Ketteler, Chuck Stokes, Dave Baum, Jim Baum, Ron Schrad and John Pelster. Front row: Gayla Heithoff Johnson, Marlene Hoefer Hughes, Linda Wiehn, Sue Borer Wangler, Mary Eischeid Baum, Denise Baum Hoffman, Barb Petsche Vanderhaven and Bill Thiele. Also attending but not pictured were: Paul Schrage, Tini Vanderheiden Oehlertz, Doris Schumacher White and Pat Pelster McHugh.