PJCC brings home three state speech medals

On Friday, May 28th, nine Pope John Crusaders speech team members performed one last time at the D2 NSAA State Championships held at Kearney High School. The team ended up sixth in the sweepstakes and had three state medal winners.

Senior Olivia Klein led the medal parade. In her final trip to state speech, she finished second in Informative Speaking.

Also earning a second place medal was junior Reese Stuhr in Serious Prose.

The third state medalist for Pope John was Jovie Borer in Persuasive.

Earning superior ratings but missing out on the final round were:

• Aiden Klein and Brooke Kinney in duet acting

• Aiden Klein, Brooke Kinney, Camry Kittelson, Matthew Kerkman, and Tessa Barlow in OID

• Tessa Barlow in serious prose

• Jovie Borer in POI

• Harlie Tyler in poetry.

Coaches Amy Klein and Chris Grundmayer would like to thank everyone who came to watch our team compete this year.