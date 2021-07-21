PJCC 50th (plus 1) class reunion

Determined not to let COVID take away their 50th class reunion, the PJCC Class of 1970 gathered one year later to celebrate and they didn’t miss a beat. The gathering was held at Boomerangs with twenty four members of the class of fifty three graduates in attendance. Nine members of the class have passed away while others were unable to attend. They enjoyed an evening of visiting, a delicious meal and some great music. Pictured are (back row, l-r): Steve Knievel, Dave Eischeid, Lyle Meis, Bill Getzfred, Gary Hoefer, Larry Zegers, Larry Wiehn, Mark Wangler, Bob Kester, Tom Stoltz, Joe Luettel and Mary Jo Knievel Dinslage. Front row: Linda Pelster Jochum, Sharon Kallhoff Schindler, Bonnie Pelster Dinslage, Marg Schmitt Trambly, Barb Totten Finn, Mary Bode Thieman, Mary Kluthe Bergstrom, Cyril Pelster Jr., Sue Meis Pope, Doris Bode Rusnak and Bonnie Podany Bachtold. Also attending but not pictured were Mo Thiele and Kathy Starman Kramer.