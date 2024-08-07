Pioneer Family Farm Award Presentation

Tom Meis (center, with plaque) is joined by family members as the Meis Family Farm was recognized for 100 years of family ownership. The farm was homesteaded by Lucius B. Hendrick and later sold to Charles H. Green in 1899. Frank C. Meis, Tom’s uncle, purchased the farm on March 1, 1924. Tom and his late wife Mary later assumed ownership of the farm. This award is presented by the Aksarben Foundation in partnership with the Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers. It honors the families who have held same family ownership of land for 100 (Pioneer Award) and 150 (Heritage Award) years.