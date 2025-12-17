Pillen names Carney as new county court judge

Earlier this week, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Patrick P. Carney of Norfolk as county court judge in the Seventh Judicial District.

That district consists of Antelope, Cuming, Madison, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, and Wayne counties.

Carney founded Carney Law PC LLO in Norfolk where he handles a variety of legal issues including criminal matters, estate planning, real estate, business formation and family law.

On a contractual basis, he also acts as a public defender in Antelope County.

Carney practiced at Balsiger & Carney from 1997 to 2006.

Carney continues to serve on the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy to which he was appointed in 2022, which provides legal services free of charge.

He has served in a variety of leadership positions for the Madison County Bar Association, including as its president.

Carney also previously served on the board of Behavioral Health Specialties, Inc., a non-profit that provides mental health care, counseling and addiction services in Northeast Nebraska.

Carney, a native Nebraskan, received his bachelor’s degree from Kearney State College. He earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

The judicial vacancy is due to the appointment of Michael L Long to the district court.