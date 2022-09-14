‘Pig Out’ event to be next Sunday

Members of the Pope John One Act team and their directors are excited to invite the public to join them as they “PIG OUT” for a good cause.

On Sunday, Sept. 25 at the KC Hall in Elgin, the acting team will be hosting a roasted pig feed with all proceeds benefitting the one act program at the school.

Everyone is welcome to attend. The meal includes a loaded roasted pig sandwich, beans, chips and drink for the cost of $8 a plate.

Meals for children the age of 8 and under will sell for $5 a plate.

Dinner theatre tickets will also be available for purchase and orders will be taken for anyone interested in purchasing a 2022 One Act tee shirt.