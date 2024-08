Earlier this month, Hilltop Community Pharmacy in Neligh held an open house. Pictured: Heath Faust, PharmD (center-right), is shown with pharmacy techs (l-r), Kylie Tillotson, Grace Henn and Lesley Flenniken. Many area residents stopped in to meet the staff and enjoy cookies and refreshments. The pharmacy’s hours are Monday – Friday from 8:30 am – 5:30 pm and Saturday mornings from 9 am – 12 noon. Home delivery is available to patrons in the AMH service area.