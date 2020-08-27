Petsche says antique tractor/plowing bee event once again “a successful show”

For three days, it was yesteryear once more. A time when smaller iron machines worked the land, when families worked together on the farm.
The 38th annual Antique Tractor Pull/Horse Plowing Bee was held at the Charlie Huis’ farm west of Petersburg. The event is sponsored annually by the Rae Valley Heritage Association.
One of the organizers, Larry Petsche, told The Elgin Review the three-day event was “a successful show.”
“It was not one of the biggest, but it was one of the best.”
Warm, dry conditions were the norm for all three days.
Petsche said the celebration kicked off Friday evening with a large tractor cade rolling into the farm lane.
He said the tractor cade was different this year as the tractors came up the gravel road leading to the farm two abreast. American know how was on display as 53 tractors participated.
Those operating the tractors, family and others that night enjoyed a cream can supper.
“It was so fine,” he said about the supper. Adhering to safety concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was served in take-out fashion from the barn.
“They (the servers) fed 225 people in just over an hour,” Petsche said.
The Ray Valley Threshers were organized back in 1982. Petsche and Steve Stokes were instrumental in getting it started 38 years ago and continue to be active members.
One of the activities which attracted plenty of interest was the digging of potatoes Sunday afternoon. Despite the temperatures being in the 90s, children found the activity fun to do. The Dave Wilcox family from over by Tilden planted the potatoes last spring and took care of them in the months leading up to Sunday.
With this year’s event over, planning has already begun for next year’s event.
Results
Raffle winners were:
1945 FarmAll H — Chad Martinsen, Elgin
Farmall M Pedal Tractor — Eli Carney, Walton
1/16th Farmall H Scale Toy Tractor — Alvin Nelson, Comstock
Bib overall winners were:
Men — Virgil Reichmuth, Lindsay
Women — Marilyn Ashley, Albion
Boys — Josiah Short, Spalding
Girls — Aariannah Short, Spalding
Tractor Pull Results
Open 3500 # — Justin Scholl
Open 4500 # — Nick Heitman
Open 5000 # — Dave Scholl
Open 5500 # — Bruce Clark
Stock 4000# — Jeff Fadschild
Stock 4500# — Carey Good-water
Stock 5000# — Verland Widga
Stock 5500# — Zachary Swift
Stock 6000# — Brady Christ-man
Stock 6500# — Brady Christ-man
Stock 8000# — Dave Scholl
Stock 8500# — Keith Clark
Classic 3000# — David Scholl
Classic 3500# — Justin Scholl
Classic 4000# — Clarence Scholl
Classic 4500# — Carey Good-water
Classic 5000# — Ryan Hanak
Classic 5500# — Justin Scholl
Classic 6000# — Connor Laska
Classic 6500# — Duane Scholl
Classic 7000# — Duane Scholl
Antique 3500# — Nick Schmidt
Antique 4000# — Mark VanDe-walle
Antique 4500# — Bev Scholl
Antique 5000# — Duane Scholl
Antique 5500# — Duane Scholl
Antique 6000# — Duane Scholl
SW 3500K — Billy Christman
SW 4000K — Dennis Scholl
