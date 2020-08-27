Petsche says antique tractor/plowing bee event once again “a successful show”

For three days, it was yesteryear once more. A time when smaller iron machines worked the land, when families worked together on the farm.

The 38th annual Antique Tractor Pull/Horse Plowing Bee was held at the Charlie Huis’ farm west of Petersburg. The event is sponsored annually by the Rae Valley Heritage Association.

One of the organizers, Larry Petsche, told The Elgin Review the three-day event was “a successful show.”

“It was not one of the biggest, but it was one of the best.”

Warm, dry conditions were the norm for all three days.

Petsche said the celebration kicked off Friday evening with a large tractor cade rolling into the farm lane.

He said the tractor cade was different this year as the tractors came up the gravel road leading to the farm two abreast. American know how was on display as 53 tractors participated.

Those operating the tractors, family and others that night enjoyed a cream can supper.

“It was so fine,” he said about the supper. Adhering to safety concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was served in take-out fashion from the barn.

“They (the servers) fed 225 people in just over an hour,” Petsche said.

The Ray Valley Threshers were organized back in 1982. Petsche and Steve Stokes were instrumental in getting it started 38 years ago and continue to be active members.

One of the activities which attracted plenty of interest was the digging of potatoes Sunday afternoon. Despite the temperatures being in the 90s, children found the activity fun to do. The Dave Wilcox family from over by Tilden planted the potatoes last spring and took care of them in the months leading up to Sunday.

With this year’s event over, planning has already begun for next year’s event.

Results

Raffle winners were:

1945 FarmAll H — Chad Martinsen, Elgin

Farmall M Pedal Tractor — Eli Carney, Walton

1/16th Farmall H Scale Toy Tractor — Alvin Nelson, Comstock

Bib overall winners were:

Men — Virgil Reichmuth, Lindsay

Women — Marilyn Ashley, Albion

Boys — Josiah Short, Spalding

Girls — Aariannah Short, Spalding

Tractor Pull Results

Open 3500 # — Justin Scholl

Open 4500 # — Nick Heitman

Open 5000 # — Dave Scholl

Open 5500 # — Bruce Clark

Stock 4000# — Jeff Fadschild

Stock 4500# — Carey Good-water

Stock 5000# — Verland Widga

Stock 5500# — Zachary Swift

Stock 6000# — Brady Christ-man

Stock 6500# — Brady Christ-man

Stock 8000# — Dave Scholl

Stock 8500# — Keith Clark

Classic 3000# — David Scholl

Classic 3500# — Justin Scholl

Classic 4000# — Clarence Scholl

Classic 4500# — Carey Good-water

Classic 5000# — Ryan Hanak

Classic 5500# — Justin Scholl

Classic 6000# — Connor Laska

Classic 6500# — Duane Scholl

Classic 7000# — Duane Scholl

Antique 3500# — Nick Schmidt

Antique 4000# — Mark VanDe-walle

Antique 4500# — Bev Scholl

Antique 5000# — Duane Scholl

Antique 5500# — Duane Scholl

Antique 6000# — Duane Scholl

SW 3500K — Billy Christman

SW 4000K — Dennis Scholl