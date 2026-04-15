Pelster records PB long jump mark at BC

BATTLE CREEK — In early April, the Battle Creek Invite is a test for Wolfpack athletes since many of the schools competing there are larger in size.

Still, the Wolfpack (competing with just 11 athletes) were competitive and produced several multiple-winning efforts.

Senior Kayton Zwingman led the way, placing third in both the 300 meter hurdles and 400 meter dash. She also was part of the 400 meter relay team which finished seventh. Other relay team members were Reese Stuhr, Anna Dworak and Gentry Zwingman.

Evin Pelster brought home two medals, placing fourth in the 800 meter run and fifth in the long jump with a personal best effort of 19’11.5”.

Other top efforts for the Wolfpack were turned in by Ethan Hansen (fourth in the 400 meter dash) and Max Henn who placed eighth in the shot put.

Battle Creek won the boys team title scoring 156 points followed by Elkhorn Valley 102, O’Neill 88, Norfolk Catholic 59, Stanton 55, Summerland 23, Winside 14, LHNE 11, EPPJ 10 and Randolph 6.

On the girls side, Elkhorn Valley won the team race with 111 points followed by Battle Creek 98, O’Neill 76, Norfolk Catholic 70, Winside 43, LHNE 42, Stanton 36, Madison 14, EPPJ 12, Summerland 12 and Randolph 10.

Boys

100 meter dash — 1. Andy Ricchio, Battle Creek, 10.76 seconds

200 dash — 1. Andy Ricchio, Battle Creek, 23.24 seconds

400 dash — 1. Ryker Sudbeck, O’Neill, 41.79 seconds; 4. Ethan Hansen, EPPJ, 55.56

800 meter run — 1. Miles Clausen, Battle Creek, 2:02.76; 4. Evin Pelster, EPPJ, 2:15.96

1600 run — 1. Miles Clausen, Battle Creek, 4:53.73

3200 run — 1. Miles Clausen, Battle Creek, 10:29.48

110 meter hurdles — 1. Logan Black, Elkhorn Valley, 15.59 seconds

300 hurdles — 1. Logan Black, Elkhorn Valley, 42.16 seconds

400 relay — 1. Battle Creek, 44.01 seconds

1600 relay — 1. Stanton, 3:38.99

3200 relay — 1. O’Neill, 9:12.04

Shot put — 1. Korbyn Greve, Battle Creek, 49’1”; 8. Max Henn, EPPJ, 43’3.5”

Discus — 1. Korbin Werner, Elkhorn Valley, 148’5”

High jump — 1. Ryan Rifer, Summerland, 6’5”

Pole vault — 1. Danny Kollars, Norfolk Catholic, 12’6”

Long jump — 1. Ryker Sudbeck, O’Neill, 22’4”; 5. Evin Pelster, EPPJ, 19’11.5”

Triple jump — 1. Jarett Werner, Elkhorn Valley, 41’7.5”

Girls

100 meter dash — 1. Lexie Dinkel, LHNE, 12.75 seconds

200 dash — 1. Jamaya Koehlmoos, Norfolk Catholic, 26.25 seconds

400 dash — 1. Jamaya Koehlmoos, Norfolk Catholic, 1:05.93; 3. Kayton Zwingman, EPPJ, 1:06.26.

800 meter run — 1. Kiarra Kennedy, O’Neill, 2:25.47

1600 run — 1. Olivia Chapman, Battle Creek, 5:48.32

3200 run — 1. Mazzy Kuchar, Elkhorn Valley, 13:01.63

100 meter hurdles — 1. Kyndal Werner, Elkhorn Valley, 16.42 seconds

300 hurdles — 1. Ali Korth, Battle Creek, 48.11 seconds; 3. Kayton Zwingman, EPPJ, 50.67

400 relay — 1. Battle Creek, 50.85 seconds; 7. EPPJ (Anna Dworak, Reese Stuhr, Gentry Zwingman, Kayton Zwingman), 56.64

1600 relay — 1. Elkhorn Valley, 4:18.80

3200 relay — 1. Battle Creek, 10:37.45

Shot put — 1. Mariah Kallhoff, O’Neill, 39’7”

Discus — 1. Aftyn Schutt, Winside, 114’4”

High jump — 1. Lexie Dinkel, LHNE, 5’4”

Pole vault — 1. Rylan Hansen, Stanton, 9’

Long jump — 1. Lexie Dinkel, LHNE, 17’5”

Triple jump — 1. Ali Korth, Battle Creek, 35’3.75”