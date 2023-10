Jake and Briley Eischeid of Elgin, NE are the parents of a son, Paul Joseph Eischeid born September 8, 2023, at Boone County Health Center in Albion. He weighed seven pounds, one ounce and measured 19 3/4 inches long. Paul was welcomed home by two sisters, Jamie (4) and Rya (2).

Grandparents are John and Rose Wiese of Lindsay and Karen Eischeid and the late Paul Eischeid of Elgin.

Great Grandparents are Gilbert and Sylvia Preister of Humphrey and Laura Mae Spieker of Neligh.