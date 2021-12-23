Patricia L. “Pat” Starman, 89 of Elgin, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the Boone County Health Center, Albion, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with burial to follow in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 6 – 7 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Boniface Church, St. Boniface School, Pope John High School or the American Lung Association.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Patricia “Pat” Lois, daughter of V.M. and Francis (Stallman) McCarty, was born Sept. 17, 1932 at Hospers, Iowa. She graduated from Hartley High School at Hartley, Iowa in 1951. She went to Omaha and worked as a bookkeeper for Eppley Hotel Inc.

On August 21. 1954 she married Raymond J. “Ray” Starman at St. Joseph Catholic Church at Hartley, Iowa. To this union six children were born: Dennis, Steven, David, Thomas, Kenneth and Mark. They lived on the farm (Starman Homestead) until Ray’s death and in 2006 Pat bought a house in Elgin. Pat loved her faith, family and friends. She enjoyed quilting, cards and reading.

Pat belonged to St. Boniface Altar Society, Renew Group, “Elgin 12” Extension Womens Club and Red Hats. In 1979 Pat received the “Good Neighbor Award”.

She is survived by six sons: Dennis of Elgin; Steven of Mesa, AZ; David of Hephzibah, GA; Thomas (Tina) of Byers, CO; Kenneth (Jamie) of Gill, CO; Mark of Sergeant Bluff, IA; seven grandchildren: five great-grandchildren; one brother Larry McCarty of Colorado: four sisters: Rosemary Salber of Oregon; Janice Benz of Omaha, Yvonne Kopp of Omaha and Marilyn Newman of Canada; two sisters-in-law: Marla McCarty of Omaha and Mary Kay McCarty of Colorado; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, twin brother Patrick in infancy, her husband Raymond in 2002, two sisters: Charlotte Meyers and Ruth Adams and 4 brothers: Clifford, Paul, Don and Dan.