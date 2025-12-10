Passage of Ordinance No. 679, The Elgin City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 679

OF THE

CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA TO REVISE AND PROVIDE IMPOSING RATES FOR THE USE OF WATER SERVICE PROVIDED BY THE CITY; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA AS FOLLOWS:

Section 1. Water Rates. Each water consumer shall be liable for water provided to said customer’s premise at the following rates:

A. A flat service fee of $32 per month per meter.

B. An additional charge at the rate of $2.75 per 1,000 gallons of water used per month as shown on the meter, in addition to the flat service fee set forth on paragraph A.

C. In addition to the amounts set forth in paragraphs A and B, each meter shall be charged a surcharge of $0.94 per month. The revenue generated by the surcharge shall be used for water testing costs. The surcharge shall apply to all meters regardless of the amount of water used.

D. All residential dwellings and trailer houses not having a working meter shall be charged at the rates as set forth in Paragraphs A and B above based on a usage of 8,000 gallons of water per month of water use and, in addition, the $0.94 per month surcharge set forth in paragraph C.

E. All outside hydrants shall have a meter which shall be installed at the initial expense of the customer. Maintenance and repairs of the meters shall be borne by the City pursuant to Chapter &, Article 2 of the Official Municipal Code.

Section 2. Any other ordinances in conflict with the terms hereof are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This ordinance shall be in full force and effect on and after its passage, approval, and publication as provided by State Law.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 1st day of December, 2025.

By Mike Schmitt

Mayor

Attest:

Kristin L. Childers

City Clerk

PUBLISH: December 10, 2025

ZNEZ