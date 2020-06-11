Pandemic reshapes summer ball program here in Elgin

It’s finally starting to feel like summer with the nice hot sunny days that we have experienced. However, the warm weather makes me think of one of my favorite activities to do on a summer night, play softball. It’s been a few years since I played but I still enjoy watching the Elgin softball and baseball teams play as well as watching my older brother play for Neligh.

This year, however, won’t be like past years of the ball program in Elgin. The softball and baseball programs will have to make some changes to abide by the new restrictions because of COVID-19. Orga-nizer Kim Fangman gave some insight into the new guidelines that need to be followed for practices and games as well as her feelings toward the restrictions and its effect on the ball program.

First of all, in order for a child to play, parents had to sign a COVID-19 waiver form giving permission. For practices and games, coaches, players, and spectators are required to follow the new guidelines. Check out this week’s edition of the Elgin Review for full details.