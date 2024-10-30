P.E.O. Scholarship open

The local chapter of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) welcomes high school senior women to apply for a scholarship to be used next year at any institution for post-secondary education.

The most recent recipient was Brenna Martinsen, a 2024 graduate of Elgin Public Schools.

Inquiries may be directed to high school guidance counselors, according to Janet Martin, president of Chapter CQ serving Neligh, Elgin, Tilden, Orchard, Clearwater, and vicinities.

The local chapter is one of about 5,800 in the United States and Canada, all based on the mission ‘where women motivate, educate and celebrate women’. A highly competitive national Star Scholarship also is available to high school senior women.

Founded in 1869 in Mount Pleasant, IA, P.E.O. members are passionate about helping women advance through education. In addition to scholarships for graduating high school women, the organization maintains an Education Loan Fund, an International Peace Scholarship Fund, a needs-based grant called Program for Continuing Education, and a Scholar Award for doctoral students. Cottey College, an all-women’s institution in Nevada, MO, another P.E.O. projects, is open to students worldwide.

The local chapter meets monthly to conduct P.E.O. business and learn about such things as travel, gardening, music, and more. To learn more about P.E.O., including membership, see https://www.peointernational.org.