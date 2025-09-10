Ordinance No. 678- Preservation of the Elgin City Park

ORDINANCE NO. 678

OF THE

CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA TO REVISE AND PROVIDE FOR RULES AND REGULATIONS REGARDING THE PROTECTION AND PRESERVATION OF THE CITY PARK; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; TO ESTABLISH WHEN THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BE IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT; AND TO PROVIDE FOR PUBLICATION OF THIS ORDINANCE IN ACCORDANCE WITH STATE LAW.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA AS FOLLOWS:

Section 1. The following ordinance in Chapter 2, Article 3, of the Elgin Municipal Code is hereby adopted and shall be incorporated to read and provide as follows:

SECTION 2-307: REGULATION AND CONTROL OF PARK.

A. The City Council shall have the power to enact bylaws, rules, or ordinances for the protection and preservation of any real estate acquired for the purpose of parks, public grounds, swimming pools, or other recreational and conservation purposes.

B. Camping, or occupying locations within a park area or camp ground, on real estate acquired and possessed by the City for the purpose of a park is permitted for a maximum of fourteen (14) consecutive days during any thirty-day (30) period except as provided in § 2-307(3), and excluding portions of a park area assigned to third-party operators under separate concession agreements or permits. For purposes of this section, the fourteen (14) consecutive days means fourteen (14) calendar days with the first day being the first day the campsite or location is deemed unavailable to other park patrons via proper payment for or occupancy of that location (i.e. camp site, cabin, lodge, room, shelter, etc.). The installation of permanent camping facilities or the use of camp sites for permanent housing is prohibited.

C. Notwithstanding the provisions stated otherwise herein, a patron, upon approval and discretion of the City Council or its designee, may apply for an extended rental period based upon the availability of sites and area limitations, in consideration of public peace, health, safety, welfare, and general interests of the community, natural resource protection, and the reason and purpose for the extended stay.

D. Camping equipment and personal items must be completely removed and the camp site cleaned up upon completion of the final day of the reservation or use of the camp site or camping area, with all trash/refuse placed in designated receptacles, and campfires completely extinguished prior to departure.E. All uses of the Park, including but not limited to camping or occupying locations within a park area or camp ground, shall not disturb the peace of surrounding real properties and persons located thereon.F. Absolute quiet shall be maintained in the Park, including but not limited to campsites or occupying locations within a park area or camp ground, between the hours of 10:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Section 2. Any other ordinances in conflict with the terms hereof are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This ordinance shall be in full force and effect on and after its passage, approval, and publication as provided by State Law.,

PASSED AND APPROVED this 3rd day of September, 2025.

BY MIKE SCHMITT

Mayor

ATTEST:

KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

City Clerk

PUBLISH: September 10, 2025

