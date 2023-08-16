Ordinance No. 671 – City of Elgin

ORDINANCE NO. 671

OF THE

CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA TO PROVIDE FOR RULES AND REGULATIONS REGARDING THE STANDARDS, PROVISIONS AND REQUIREMENTS FOR SAFE AND STABLE DESIGN, METHODS OF CONSTRUCTION, AND USES OF MATERIALS IN BUILDINGS HEREAFTER ERECTED, CONSTRUCTED, ENLARGED, ALTERED, REPAIRED, AND RELOCATED; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; TO ESTABLISH WHEN THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BE IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT; AND TO PROVIDE FOR PUBLICATION OF THIS ORDINANCE IN ACCORDANCE WITH STATE LAW.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA:

A. Section 1. The following building code ordinance is hereby adopted and shall be incorporated in Article 2 of Chapter 9 of Elgin’s Municipal Code to read and provide as follows:

Article 2 – Codes Adopted

Section 9-203: INTERNATIONAL BUILDING CODE; ADOPTED BY REFERENCE

The City of Elgin has adopted the provisions contained within the most current edition of the International Building Code published by the International Code Council and available in book or pamphlet form. The city clerk shall maintain a current copy of the International Building Code as part of the official records and said code shall be available for public inspection during regular city business hours. From and after this date, all construction within the City shall be done in conformity with the International Building Code, and all rules and regulations prescribed by the City shall be in conformity with said code.

B. Section 2. Any other ordinances in conflict with the terms hereof are hereby repealed.

C. Section 3. This ordinance shall be in full force and effect on and after its passage, approval, and publication as provided by State Law.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 7th day of August, 2023.

By Mike Schmitt

Mayor

Attest:

Kristin L. Childers, City Clerk

PUBLISH: August 16, 2023

