Ordinance #665- City of Elgin

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

OF ORDINANCE NO. 665

IN PAMPHLET FORM

Public notice is hereby given that a meeting of the City Council of the City of Elgin, Nebraska, held at 12:00 p.m. on March 23, 2022, there was passed and adopted Ordinance No. 665 entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA, GRANTING A NON-EXCLUSIVE FRANCHISE TO STEALTH BROADBAND, LLC, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS TO CONSTRUCT, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN A FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATION SYSTEM IN THE CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA; SETTING FORTH CONDITIONS ACCOMPANYING THE GRANT OF FRANCHISE PROVIDING FOR REGULATIONS AND USE OF THE FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATION SYSTEM; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH; PROVIDING WHEN THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BE IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT; AND TO PROVIDE FOR THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ORDINANCE IN PAMPHLET FORM.

Said Ordinance has been published in pamphlet form, and copies of said Ordinance as published in pamphlet form are available for inspection and distribution at the Offices of the City Clerk at the City Office.

Kristin L. Childers, City Clerk

PUBLISH: March 30, 2022

ZNEZ